Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
