Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.4 %

HXL opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

