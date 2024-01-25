HI Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. HI has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $240,735.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0007196 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,846.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

