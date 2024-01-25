Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HIHO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

