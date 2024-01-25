HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $12.64 on Monday. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

