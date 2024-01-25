HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$60,053.00 in Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$60,053.00.

CVE:HIVE traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$4.17. 454,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,488. The firm has a market cap of C$366.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.96.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

