Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.74).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
