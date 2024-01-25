Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.74).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £482.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,878.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

