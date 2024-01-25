Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 5.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.78 and last traded at $152.65. Approximately 29,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 72,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $909.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last ninety days. 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

