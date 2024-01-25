Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,495,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,267 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $56.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.