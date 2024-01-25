Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $58.15 on Thursday, hitting $344.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.43. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

