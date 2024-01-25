Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $45.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,466. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
