Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $45.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,466. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.43.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

