iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.25.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.79. 76,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

