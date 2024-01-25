ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $263.73 on Thursday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

