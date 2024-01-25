IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

LON IDOX traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 65.75 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 779,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,437. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.90.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

