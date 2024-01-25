IDOX (LON:IDOX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.
IDOX Price Performance
LON IDOX traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 65.75 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 779,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,437. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.90.
About IDOX
