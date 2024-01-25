Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 12,934 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. 490,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

