Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.68. 810,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,150. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

