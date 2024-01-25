Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,704 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 245.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.32. The company had a trading volume of 157,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.06 and a 200 day moving average of $418.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.