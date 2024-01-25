Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Summitry LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.90. 188,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

