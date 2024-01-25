Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,470. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

