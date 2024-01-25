Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,311. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

