Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. 117,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

