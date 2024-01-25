Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $58.91 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 928,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,992. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

