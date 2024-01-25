Ieq Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 377,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

