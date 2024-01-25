Ieq Capital LLC Sells 13,185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 1,175,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

