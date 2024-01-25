Ieq Capital LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 665,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 352,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 171,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

