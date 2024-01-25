Ieq Capital LLC Sells 892 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 10x Genomics worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 72.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 89,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.93. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.