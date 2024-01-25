Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.18. 1,322,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,657. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
