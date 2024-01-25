Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.18. 1,322,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,657. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

