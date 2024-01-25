Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

