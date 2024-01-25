Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $140.00. 230,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.