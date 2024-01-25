ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 353,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
