ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 353,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,143,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.