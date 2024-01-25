Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 1,937.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 94,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFBD. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

