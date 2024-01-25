Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for 1.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 1.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 57.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

BDEC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.