Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) President Buys 356 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) President Richard W. Newsom bought 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,838.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $78,608.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

