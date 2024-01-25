Insider Buying: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Insider Acquires £500,000.90 in Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider James Fuller Bt bought 74,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.90 ($635,325.16).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 686 ($8.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 449.85 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 720 ($9.15). The company has a market capitalization of £257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4,035.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 673.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 612.37.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 6.63 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

See Also

