Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys 7,800 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.