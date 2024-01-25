Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys 7,800 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

