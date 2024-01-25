Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Sells $2,856,268.36 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34.

NYSE:CMC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

