Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $52,784.82 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.6 %

GKOS stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

