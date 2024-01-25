Insider Selling: Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Major Shareholder Sells $19,750,000.00 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Invivyd from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,904 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

