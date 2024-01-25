Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $1,286,869.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

