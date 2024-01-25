Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $430.00 at Barclays

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

