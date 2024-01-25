Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 358,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,360. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.