Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

