Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 334,767 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- What is a Dividend King?
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.