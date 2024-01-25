Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 334,767 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 258,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,692,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

