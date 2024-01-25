Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $426.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,275,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673,375. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.