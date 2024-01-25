Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.08. 12,980,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938,016. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.