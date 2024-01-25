Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $96.26. 476,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88.

