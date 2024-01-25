Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $96.26. 476,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.