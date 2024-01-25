Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Holdings Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

