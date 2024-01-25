Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

