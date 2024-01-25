Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,341 put options.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 322,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $126.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

