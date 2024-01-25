IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 4.3% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $770.77 million and approximately $152.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

